Drew Barrymore shares how her female friendships help her through romantic heartbreaks

Los Angeles, Jan 9 Hollywood star Drew Barrymore is grateful that she has a strong circle of friends to lean on and revealed how they have made the actress go through romantic heartbreaks 'easier'.

Speaking with Julianne Moore about her bonds with fellow women in her life over the years, Barrymore said on her eponymous talk show: "I think female friendship has been the thing that probably anchored my life the most. Most of my friends I've had for 30 and 40 years are gonna be 50, so it's like my whole life I've known these people."

"I trust them implicitly. They're very honest with me, and I know that they've seen where I've been and where I'm going. I feel like not having had a traditional family, everything is possible through my female friendships," Barrymore continued.

"And they want the best for you," said Moore.

Added Barrymore, "And get you through heartbreak so much easier. Every time I've ever been dumped, my first phone call is my girlfriends. They make it so much better."

Moore also reflected on her friendship with “Room Next Door” co-star Tilda Swinton, telling the host they share a lot of similarities but didn't know each other well before making the film, reports people.com.

"She and I are the same age. We have kids around the same age. We've had relatively similar careers, both have red hair, and we've seen each other at film festivals and doing press in hotels, but never knew each other," the Oscar winner said.

But "in the process" of making the film and "spending time together," Moore said of herself and Swinton, 64, "We formed a real connection and we became friends."

Meanwhile, Barrymore recently opened up about how she once leveraged the support of her longtime friend and Charlie's Angels costar Lucy Liu after a bad breakup.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, the Red One actress and her co-star Kiernan Shipka talked about dating and swapped stories, including one time Liu "found" Barrymore "hiding in my bushes" after a romantic split.

