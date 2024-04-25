Drew Barrymore spent 'most chaste' evening of her life with Jordan Knight

Los Angeles, April 25 Actress Drew Barrymore recalled spending the "most chaste" evening of her life with New Kids on the Block member Jordan Knight at the peak of his fame.

The actress reminisced about what she anticipated to be "every girl's fantasy" as she found herself in the hotel room of the New Kids on the Block singer during his pop heyday. However, the pair simply played music until the early hours of the morning before Barrymore headed home.

Speaking on her self-titled talk show to Knight's bandmate Donnie Wahlberg and his 'Blue Bloods' co-star Bridget Moynahan, Barrymore shared, "I thought about a night that I remember walking through a sea of girls at a hotel on the Sunset Strip."

She added: "And it was in the late eighties, early nineties, and I got to go into Jordan Knight's hotel room, and it was like, literally, I was getting to live out every girl's fantasy. All we did was he played the keyboard, and at about three in the morning, I left and went home.”

“It was the loveliest, most chaste evening of my life. You didn't think that was where it was going. I know that wasn't where I wanted it to go, I think, at the time."

