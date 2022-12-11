'Drishyam 2' enters 200 crore club, Ajay Devgn expresses gratitude

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Sunday, expressed gratitude as his recently released suspense thriller film 'Drishyam 2' entered the 200 crore club.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a picture which he captioned, "#Drishyam2 200 Cr plus and counting. Congratulations to the entire team. And, thank you all for the love. Humbled."

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak 'Drishyam 2' was released on November 18 and also starred Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

As per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 4.67 crores on its 23rd day which took the overall collection of the film to Rs 203.59 crores.

"#Drishyam2 enters Rs 200 cr Club... #AjayDevgn's third film to hit DOUBLE CENTURY... 2017: #GolmaalAgain / Diwali / Day 24 2020: #Tanhaji / non-holiday / Day 15 2022: #Drishyam2 / non-holiday / Day 23 [Week 4] Fri 2.62 cr, Sat 4.67 cr. Total: Rs 203.59 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's upcoming period sports film 'Maidaan' and in his next directorial action thriller film 'Bholaa'.

Apart from that, he also has director Neeraj Pandey's next film in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

