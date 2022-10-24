Drishyam 2 makers announce special Diwali discount on Oct 24-25 on ticket bookings

'Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel will bring new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession. The anticipation for the second part has been gaining immense momentum due to its intriguing plot line. Now, days, ahead of the big release, the makers have announced 25 per cent off on all ticket bookings for the release day. You can log on to select multiple apps and ticketing apps on October 24 and 25 and avail this special offer.

The makers have also opened advance booking for the film from October 24 for audiences to grab their tickets and find out what will happen to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as the case reopens.Viacom18 Studios presents Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios present, 'Drishyam 2' produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.The original score and music is by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad).Directed by Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam 2' is set to release theatrically on November 18, 2022.