'Drishyam 3' producer Mangat Pathak confirms Jaideep Ahlawat's arrival in film's cast amid fallout with Akshaye Khanna

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Producer Mangat Pathak has confirmed that actor Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the lead cast of 'Drishyam 3' following the alleged abrupt exit of Akshaye Khanna from the film.

While talking to ANI, Pathak stated that Jaideep Ahlawat has been cast in a new role, taking over the part previously played by Akshaye, but in a new form.

"We have cast Jaideep Ahlawat. We have added a new character. He is doing it now. He will do what Akshay was doing, but he will come in a new form. We are presenting him in a very good way," said the Drishyam 3 producer.

This new update came amid the ongoing legal dispute between Akshaye Khanna and Drishyam 3 makers after producer Mangat Pathak sent a legal notice to Akshaye for allegedly walking out of the film 'Drishyam 3' after accepting the signing amount and committing dates for the project.

While speaking to ANI, Pathak alleged that actor Akshay Khanna exited the film because of his demand to wear a "wig", which didn't align with the film's continuity and schedule.

When asked about the reason behind his legal action, Mangat Pathak said, "He signed our film, he signed the script, took the signing amount, signed the agreement, and then he walked out of the film. We have sent him a legal notice. If we don't get a response by the end of the day, our legal team will take action, and we will take action in court."

"We had an agreement, we had given the money to make the dress, he had given us the dates, suddenly he felt that he had to grow his hair, whereas the film is a continuation film. The day the old film ends, it starts at night, so how will he grow his hair in 4 hours? Then he agreed, but again he felt he had to grow his hair, so he created confusion and left the film. The people around him put it in his mind that by wearing a wig, you will look very beautiful," Pathak said.

'Drishyam 3' producer demands compensation from this legal action after the actor's alleged abrupt exit from the film, citing financial losses.

"Now, we will move to the court, and we will demand compensation from them, because we had a set in Yash Raj, so the cost of the set, the other losses that we have incurred, if there is any loss, then we will definitely ask for it and will pressurise for our reputation," said Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Actor Akshaye Khanna has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Drishyam 3 is slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026. It stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Portrayed brilliantly by Ajay Devgn, Vijay Salgaonkar is a simple, middle-class man who stands firm against every adversity, not with violence, but with sheer willpower, intelligence, and an unshakeable love for his family.

Vijay Salgaonkar emerged as an iconic on-screen father, standing up against every adversity through sharp thinking and emotional strength.

According to the makers, the film is being shot across multiple cities and locations. The story will advance within the established 'Drishyam' timeline, introducing new and unexpected twists in the lives of the Salgaonkar family.

The original ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, will reprise their roles, along with other celebrated actors. The makers have hinted at edge-of-the-seat drama as the narrative unfolds further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor