Drug overdose possible reason of actor Aditya Singh Rajput's death

Actor, model and casting coordinator Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the washroom of his house in Andheri on the afternoon of May 22. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Aditya Singh Rajput, who was a popular actor, model and casting coordinator in Mumbai, was found dead in the washroom of the 11th floor high-rise he lived in.

His friend discovered him dead in the house. He, along with the building watchman took him to a nearby hospital. He was declared dead on arrival. Sources suggest it could be a case of drug overdose. Aditya hailed from Delhi and started off as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was a part of around 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.