Dua Lipa talks about her third studio album 'Radical Optimism' on SNL

Washington [US], May 5 : Pop icon Dua Lipa made her first appearance on Saturday Night Live as a guest and talked about 'Radical Optimism', according to Deadline.

She took the stage on the late-night talk show on the heels of the release of her third studio album titled, 'Radical Optimism'. She shared that many people asked her about the album, "To me, it's like looking on the bright side in any situation," she said.

During the sketch of SNL, she encouraged the audience to discuss their difficulties and provide examples of how she would tackle them.

Andrew Dismukes portrayed an audience member who was abandoned by his wife after he unintentionally contacted her mother "Well, on the bright side, now you'll have more time to spend with your mom," Dua Lipa said. "See, radical optimism."

A second audience member, this time played by Bowen Yang, said he had gone to the doctor who advised him to stop drinking. "Well, on the bright side, there's always poppers," Dua Lipa replied. "See, you can put a positive spin on anything."

Then Dua Lipa focused her attention on a third audience member, played by Heidi Gardner.

"Hi, I'm South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem...," she said before being interrupted by Dua Lipa telling her she couldn't help. Dua Lipa also referred to her dance moves that have become a meme and said, "Go girl, give us nothing."

"But I didn't give you nothing," she said. "I gave you the greatest meme of all time," reported Deadline.

