"Duaa me yaad rakhna": Ajay Devgn thanks everyone for birthday wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Actor Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 55th birthday today. On this special occasion, his family, friends and well-wishers showered birthday love on him. Overwhelmed with the love received on his birthday, he expressed gratitude to his fans with a video message.

The 'Shaitan' actor dropped a video message on Instagram where he expressed gratitude.

He said, "Hello everyone, thank you so much for the wishes. Duaa me yaad rakhna. Namashkar!"

Along with the post, he wrote, "Feeling all the love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Q6I5sMJnG/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Maidaan'.

Earlier today, the makers also announced they are all set to unveil the final trailer on Ajay's birthday. Sharing the new poster, Ajay took to Instagram and shared the trailer announcement with his fans.

He captioned the post, "Coach S.A.Rahim aur unki #TeamIndia aa rahi hai #Maidaan mein jeet haasil karne! #MaidaanFinalTrailer Out Today!"

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor