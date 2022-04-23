Dubbing for Vijay Antony-starrer 'Ratham' begins

Chennai, April 23 Dubbing for director C S Amudhan's much-awaited action entertainer 'Ratham', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, began on Saturday with a simple pooja in the city.

Only recently, the unit had announced that it had completed shooting the Indian portions of the film. The crew is to soon start work on its foreign schedule. However, before the foreign schedule, which is to happen in Spain, the unit chose to commence the dubbing work of the film.

Produced by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, B. Pradeep & Pankaj Bohra of Infiniti Film Ventures, 'Ratham' will feature actresses Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha, and Remya Nambeesan as the female leads.

Apart from these actors, the film will also feature standup comedian Jagan, Nizhalgal Ravi, John Mahendran, Kalai Rani, Mahesh (Family Man), OAK Sundar, Meesha Goshal, and Ameya among others.

Music for the film is by Kannan and cinematography is by Gopi Amarnath. Suresh takes care of editing and Dhilip Subbarayan is responsible for the film's stunts.

'Ratham' is just the first of many projects that Vijay Antony and Infiniti Film Ventures are working together on. Apart from 'Ratham', Vijay Antony and the production house have also teamed up for films like 'Kolai' and 'Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan', which are in different stages of production.

