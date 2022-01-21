Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for Covid

Chennai, Jan 21 After his superstar father Mammootty announced he is Covid positive, his actor son Dulquer Salmaan has also shared that he has caught the virus.

Dulquer took to Instagram, where he shared that he has mild flu symptoms and is currently in isolation.

He wrote: "I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms."

The actor urged everyone to mask up and stay safe.

"This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe," he added.

Five days ago, Mammootty tested Covid-19 positive. In view of this development, the shooting of his movie franchise 'CBI 5' directed by K. Madhu has been suspended.

Dulquer will next be seen in 'Hey Sinamika'.

'Hey Sinamika' marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brinda Master and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

The movie is slated for release in cinemas on February 25.

