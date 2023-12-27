'Dunki' Drops 'Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga' Track Days After Film's Release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, 'Dunki,' initially commenced at a slow pace at the box office. However, the film is now gaining immense appreciation for its emotional depth and stellar performances. Helmed by renowned director Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' is winning hearts with its heartwarming narrative and an exceptional ensemble cast, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal (in a special appearance).

The emotional video song, 'Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga,' has been released by the makers, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee. The song, composed by Pritam and sung by Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi, conveys a powerful message about the possibility of rekindling love even after parting ways. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the soul-stirring lyrics.

While the film started slow at the box office, it is gaining momentum for its touching storyline, striking an emotional chord with the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan Engages with Fans in 'Ask SRK' Session Amid 'Dunki' Success

On Wednesday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handles to engage with fans during an 'Ask SRK' session on his X handle. Responding to queries from fans, he addressed questions about dealing with negative publicity.

When asked how he remains unaffected by 'nonsense' written about him, Shah Rukh Khan humorously replied, “Ha ha u have heard the saying ‘opinions are like ______s, everyone has one!’ I work on belief not on opinions my friend. #Dunki.”

Another fan inquired if his hectic work schedule exhausts him, to which the actor responded, “Fit is a state of mind. I am always happy with my loved ones. Happy times lead to happy fitness. Positive thoughts and indulgence in small pleasures keep me fit.”

It was recently reported that a special screening of Dunki will be held in Mumbai on December 28 for representatives of several countries, including the US, the UK, France, South Korea and Australia. The representatives of Belgium, Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands are also expected to attend the event.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of "Dunki," released on December 21. The film tells the emotional story of friends aiming to move abroad, taking an unconventional route known as the Donkey Flight and highlighting the challenges they face. Since its release, the movie has earned over Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office. It was recently reported that a special screening of Dunki will be held in Mumbai on December 28 for representatives of several countries, including the US, the UK, France, South Korea and Australia. The representatives of Belgium, Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands are also expected to attend the event.