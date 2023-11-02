Dunki Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan shines in Rajkumar Hirani’s untold tale of friendship and love

The first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki released on the actor’s birthday. i. The film Shah Rukh Khan playing a man named Hardy who desperately wants to move to London along with his crew. Taapsee Pannu’s Manu and Vicky Kaushal’s Sukhi are a part of Hardy’s gang. The opening visuals of the teaser have Shah Rukh Khan and a group of people walking across the desert dressed in black as a suspicious man shoots at them.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki marks the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani.Dunki will face Prashant Neel's Salaar at the box office. The film, which stars Prabhas in the lead, will be released on December 21. It will also mark the second box office face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Prashant Neel. Last time, SRK's Zero faced the KGF: Chapter 1 challenge at the box office.

