Dunki Turns 2: When Shah Rukh Khan Called Working With Taapsee Pannu “Too Much Fun and Learning”

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, Dunki hit cinemas in December 2023 and emerged as one of the most commercially successful films of the year. This was the first time when Khan and Pannu came together for a film and the duo received widespread praise for their fresh chemistry. As Dunki clocks two years of its release on December 21, let us go back to the time when SRK showered heartfelt praise on his co-star Taapsee Pannu, recalling his experience of working with her on the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh Khan lauded Taapsee’s talent and dedication, calling his time on set with her both enriching and enjoyable. “Really, really good — too much fun and learning with her as an actor,” SRK wrote, expressing admiration for Taapsee’s craft and professionalism. The post quickly grabbed attention, with fans celebrating the mutual respect shared by the two actors.

As mentioned above, Dunki marked the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Released in December 2023, the film explored the emotional and human cost of illegal immigration, blending humour with social commentary — a signature of Hirani’s storytelling. Taapsee essayed the role of Manu, a strong-willed woman driven by dreams, resilience and emotional depth, while Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Hardy, a character layered with vulnerability and quiet strength.

Taapsee’s performance in Dunki was widely appreciated for its restraint and authenticity, with many critics highlighting how seamlessly she held her own opposite a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan. Their chemistry added warmth to the narrative and played a crucial role in grounding the film’s emotional core.

Over the years, Taapsee Pannu has carved a distinct space for herself in Indian cinema, especially with her consistent choice of female-led and content-driven films. From hard-hitting dramas to socially relevant stories, she has emerged as one of the most dependable and fearless performers of her generation who never fails to show her versatility. On the work front, Pannu will next be seen in the much-anticipated film Gandhari.