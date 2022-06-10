Early reports on 'Ante Sundaranaki' positive with good balance of emotions, entertainment

Hyderabad, June 10 Starring Nani and Nazriya in key roles, the film 'Ante Sundaraniki,' which released in theatres on Friday, has generated a lot of buzz.

The Nani-starrer appears to have impressed the family audience with its straightforward narrative, as seen by good responses about the film, particularly the direction by Vivek Athreya.

Vivek Athreya, a new generation director, has created a captivating story with a lovely plot. The director, who has directed films such as 'Mental Madhilo' and 'Brochevarevaru Raa', lives up to the hype.

The audience also has something to say about the lead couple's lack of chemistry, despite the fact that they both provide excellent performances individually. The family entertainer will be saved by the quiet, yet identifiable plot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor