'Earth Day means loving and caring for all the living souls,' says Jackie
By IANS | Published: April 22, 2023 12:48 PM 2023-04-22T12:48:06+5:30 2023-04-22T13:10:25+5:30
Mumbai, April 22 Actor Jackie Shroff on Earth Day on Saturday was vocal about his concern for the environment and the need to preserve it for future generations.
He said: "Our future generations should know the importance of planting trees and my 'Ped Lagao' campaign highlights the fact. I hope that with each plant I sow, the earth reaps it's benefits."
"If today, on Earth Day, if we all plant one small plant, collectively we will be making such a big difference and positive impact that the generations to come will be thankful for. It is important to take action today, so we have a better tomorrow. Let us plant now, let us plant today for a green future."
Jackie recently appeared in the Amazon Prime short film 'Hunter,' alongside actor Suniel Shetty. His next is 'Jailer' alongside the iconic actor Rajnikanth.
