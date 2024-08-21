"Ease of action...": Taapsee shares lesson learned from Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar

New Delhi [India], August 21 : From working in 'Naam Shabana', 'Baby', 'Mission Mangal' to the latest release 'Khel Khel Mein', Taapsee Pannu opened up about her experience working with Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar and what things she has learned from him in this journey.

Speaking with ANI, Taapsee shared, "Things that I learnt from him. First, when I started doing the first film, the ease with which you need to approach action. I went and saw his action sequences even when I was not there, when I was shooting for Naam Shabana actually. Because he just had like an extended cameo of sorts in that film and I had the title role. So, there was certain fight sequences that I just went on set to see how with ease this man does and how invested he is in the whole preparation I had to do for my action. He actually is the one who assigned trainers for my action training. So the ease of action is what I learned from him."

She also revealed how his calmness in adverse things inspired her.

Taapsee stated, "Another thing that I really learned from that man was how to be calm in adverse of things. I've never seen him get angry. Never. He never raises his voice. Never gets riled up. Never gets worked up. Very calm. Don't get angry and I have not seen that man bad-mouthing anybody."

Further revealing how she loves working with good actors.

Taapsee said, "I enjoy working with good actors. I really love sharing screens with them. I love Vidya Balan. I've been telling to her on her face every time I meet her, I just love her."

Taapsee worked with Vidya Balan in the film 'Mission Mangal' which also starred Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon, and Sharman Joshi.

She made her Bollywood debut with 'Chashme Baddoor' in 2013 and gained a lot of prominence with her movies such as 'Baby' and 'Pink'.

Currently, she is receiving praise for her performances in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

