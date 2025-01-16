EaseMyTrip promoter Nishant Pitti joins Kangana Ranaut, CM Fadnavis for 'Emergency' screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : EaseMyTrip promoter Nishant Pitti attended a special screening of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' on Thursday, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In a statement shared by Pitti, the EaseMyTrip promoter expressed his thoughts on the movie while praising it for its powerful storytelling and the way it portrays a significant chapter in Indian history.

"I am truly excited for the movie Emergency, a film that not only captures a crucial moment in India's history but also showcases a powerful performance by Kangana Ranaut. The movie's portrayal of the 1975 Emergency is both thought-provoking and evocative, and I believe it will resonate deeply with audiences, making them reflect on the challenges and complexities of that time," the statement read.

"It's particularly important for today's youth to watch this film and understand what happened during the Emergency. It is a significant chapter in our history that shaped the nation in ways many may not be fully aware of. Kangana has truly embodied the role with great depth and commitment, and I am proud to support this project. I'm confident Emergency will serve as an eye-opener for many and will be remembered as a significant contribution to Indian cinema," it further read.

Kher and Kangana's film Emergency will be released in theaters on January 17. It also stars Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik.

Recently, both Kangana and Kher sat down withand discussed working with each other in the upcoming film, which delves into the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath.

Talking about the movie, Kangana expressed her admiration for Anupam Kher. She even called Kher the "hero" of the film and admitted that she would not have made Emergency if Kher had declined to be a part of it.

"It was very important for me to have Anupam ji in this film. If he refused to do Emergency, then I wouldn't have made it. Look at his on-screen personality...there's honesty on his face. No one can portray the role of Jayaprakash Narayan except him," Kangana shared.

