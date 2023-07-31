ED attaches assests and properties of Lalu Prasad Yadav in lands for jobs scam

In a major development, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the property of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in connection with land-for-railway jobs scam case. The properties include Yadav family’s Delhi and Patna property, including a residential house in New Friends Colony. According to reports, assets worth ₹6 Crore has been seized by Enforcement Directorate from Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

According to PTI, the ED has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties. The agency report also stated that the ED has recorded statements of Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months, in this case. The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. It is alleged by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad. The development has come after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the scam.



