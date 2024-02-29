Ed Lachman to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Camerimage Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], February 29 : Ed Lachman, an American cinematographer, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Camerimage Film Festival, Variety reported.

Lachman was born on March 31, 1946.

In the 1920s, his grandfather owned five vaudeville theatres that were later transformed into movie houses. He co-managed them with Lachman's father, a film theatre distributor who later purchased a tiny cinema in Boonton, NJ.

Lachman has worked with numerous directors, including Todd Haynes (Far from Heaven, I'm Not There, Carol, Wonderstruck, Dark Waters), Ulrich Seidl (Import/Export), Steven Soderbergh (The Limey and Erin Brockovich), Gregory Nava (Selena, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, My Family), and Paul Schrader (Light Sleeper, Touch).

He shot Sofia Coppola's breakthrough picture, The Virgin Suicides, as well as Robert Altman's final film, A Prairie Home Companion, as per Variety.

He has three Oscar nominations, for Far from Heaven, Carol, and Pablo Larrain's El Conde. In addition, he is the only American cinematographer to have awarded Germany's Marburg Camera Award for his body of work.

Lachman's films are frequently shown in competition at Camerimage. He is the only cinematographer in festival history to have won four major awards: the Bronze Frog for I'm Not There, two Silver Frogs for Far from Heaven and El Conde, and the Golden Frog for his work on Carol.

In 2011, he received the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Cinematographer-Director Duo Award, which he shared with Todd Haynes.

This year's Camerimage film festival takes place from November 16 to 23.

