Ed Sheeran becomes first international music artist to perform in Bhutan

Los Angeles, Jan 26 Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran just created history as he became the first international music artist to perform a concert in Bhutan.

Recently, the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker took to his social media, and shared a video on Instagram featuring highlights of his time in the South Asian country as he reflected on the milestone, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Had the honour to be the first ever international artist to play Bhutan last night", he wrote in the caption, referring to his January 24 show at Changlimithang Stadium in the capital of Thimphu. "What a gig, what a country, what a beautiful place with incredible people." It seems his Bhutan visit had quite an impact on him, as he continued, "Lemme know if I can move there, please and thank you”.

As per ‘People’, the singer concluded his caption by thanking the country for welcoming him and his touring crew for the "historic show" and sharing his hope that he would "see you again soon”.

In the video, the four-time Grammy winner shared more thoughts about his musical first. "It's mad that this is the first international concert here", he said as he stood by the stage setup at the Bhutan venue. "I hope that there's many more to come”.

He also revealed that he had a chance to share a meal with the country's royal couple, King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema. "I went for dinner with the king and queen yesterday and they said, 'We just want people coming to the country that want to love and respect the country and understand the ideals’”.

He added, "Yeah, I feel super honored that I was chosen and I can't wait to play. This is like such my jam (sic)”.

The video then cuts to footage of the singer rocking out onstage during the concert, as the crowd roared and jumped up and down in excitement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor