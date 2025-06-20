Ed Sheeran drops new song 'Drive' From 'F1: The Movie'

Los Angeles [US], June 20 : Ahead of the opening of Brad Pitt's project 'F1: The Movie', British singer Ed Sheeran has released a new song 'Drive' from the film.

"Drive," produced by John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, features Mayer on guitar alongside Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl on drums, bassist Pino Paladino and keyboardist Rami Jaffee, with additional keyboards and drum programming by Slatkin, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

F1: The Album was produced and overseen by Atlantic Records west coast president Kevin Weaver, who also produced Barbie The Album, Twisters: The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad, Daisy Jones & The Six and Birds Of Prey soundtracks, along with Atlantic Records' evp and co-head of Pop/Rock A&R, Brandon Davis, and Atlantic Records' svp A&R/marketing, Joseph Khoury.

Meanwhile, Ed is basking in the success of his latest song 'Sapphire' that he made in collaboration with Arijit Singh.

Sharing what went behind the track, Ed in an Instagram post wrote, "Sapphire was the first song I finished for Play that made me know where the album was heading. It's why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India. It was an incredible creative process. I shot the music video with @liampethickphoto and @nicminns across my India tour earlier this year, we wanted to showcase the beauty and breadth of the country and its culture."

He added, "The final jigsaw piece for me was getting @arijitsingh on the record, I'll make a post about that in a few days but it was a journey to get there and such an amazing day of music and family. Me and him have done a full Punjabi version of the song that will come out in the next few weeks, which has a lot more of him on it. This is the album version of the song, and my favourite song on the album. Hope you guys love it. Sapphire out now x."

