Ed Sheeran leaves Mumbai after his electrifying concert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 : After giving an electrifying performance and surprising fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time ever during his concert in Mumbai, British singer Ed Sheeran was spotted at the city's airport on Sunday.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, Ed Sheeran was seen making his way towards the airport entrance. He wore a black and white casual outfit.

The Singer waved and posed for the paps.

Ed Sheeran has been in the headlines ever since he landed in India.

This concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. During his performance, he shared the stage with a few popular Indian performers.

He was joined by singer Diljit Dosanjh.

In the viral clips, Ed and Diljit were seen setting the stage on fire with their performance at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds.

What was a big takeaway for fans attending the concert, Ed sang the chart-busting track 'Lover' in Punjabi with Diljit.

Diljit on Saturday shared a short clip on his Instagram handle and captioned the post, "@teddysphotos Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time. BURRAAAA Chak deya Ge."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Ed also posted a video of their performance.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come."

Among several other celebs who attended Sheeran's gig were Bollywood beauty Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, among others. The show was promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Earlier, on Friday night, Farah Khan threw a grand party for the British singer at a posh restaurant in Mumbai.

From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Madhuri Dixit, the who's who of Bollywood, gathered at the party with the 'Perfect' hitmaker.

During his meeting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ed personally experienced King Khan's maniacal following. The former was also pictured teaching the singer his signature pose.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana made him taste his mother's homemade cooked pinnis (Punjabi dessert).

Talking about his meeting with Ed Sheeran, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"

Ayushmann also shared a picture with Ed Sheeran.

Ed also recently attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Ed performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on Saturday evening, as part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024.

