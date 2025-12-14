Ed Sheeran takes savage swipe at dancing reality show

Los Angeles, Dec 14 English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is known for ‘Shape of You’, ‘Sapphire’, ‘Perfect’ and others, has taken a savage dig at the dancing reality show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The singer-songwriter has vowed never to sign up for the show, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The superstar singer, 34, who put his ballroom dancing skills to the test in his 2014 video, ‘Thinking Out Loud’, would be an A-list addition to the BBC series, which ends next week in a star-studded finale.

Many fans would love to see Ed strut his stuff on the dance floor. However, the ‘Regrets’ star insists there's no way we'll see him slipping into sequins any time soon as he made a cheeky dig at the primetime programme.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, referring to the so-called Strictly curse, which has seen married couples fall for their Strictly professional partner, or another celebrity on the show, the singer made his feelings clear when asked if he would ever take part in the show.

Speaking backstage at the Capital Jingle Ball, he stated, firmly, "No”, before quipping, “I enjoy being married". The former busker also insisted he wasn't very good at dancing, saying, "You’ve got to do what you’re good at and that ain’t what I’m good at.

“I’ve done some dancing, but I do lots of rehearsals for that. (Thinking Out Loud) was six weeks of full on ballroom dancing every single day. A bit like hardcore Strictly Come Dancing, but not going on television”, he added.

During his set on ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ on Saturday, Ed paid tribute to his wife, Cherry, after adding the Play album track Heaven to his performance, because it’s her favourite.

The singer, whose net worth has been estimated to be as much as $4.5 million married his school friend at a private ceremony in 2018 after dating for three years but waited almost a year to confirm the news publicly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor