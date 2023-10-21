Ed Sheeran to perform in Mumbai for the third time in 2024

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in India once again. The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker will bring his ‘+ – = / x’ tour to the country as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024.As per a press release by BookmyShow, the India leg of this much-awaited sensational and best-selling tour will be the final stop of his Asia Tour. The release by the ticketing platform also stated that the special guest for the show will be singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

The Tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011 – “Plus," “Multiply" (2014), “Divide" (2017), “Equals" (2021) and “Subtract.The tour also includes a song from 2019’s “No. 6 Collaborations Project" (“Blow"). Ed Sheeran concert will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Mumbai on Saturday, 16 March, 2024.The General on-Sale of tickets for Ed Sheeran's ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Tour – India can be book from BookMyShow and www.edsheeran.com from 27 October 2023 at 3 pm IST. As per BookMyShow statement, “Exclusive Pre-Sale of tickets for Kotak credit card holders will begin on October 25th, 2023 at 11 am IST on BookMyShow. Kotak White Reserve and Kotak White credit card holders can enjoy a special discount for limited seats."