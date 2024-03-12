Ed Sheeran's Heartwarming Day with Mumbai School Kids Ahead of Concert (Watch)

Superstar Ed Sheeran has landed in Mumbai for a special performance coming up this week. Right now, he's soaking in some delightful moments with school kids, sharing the joy and belting out his hit tunes. There's this heartwarming video making the rounds where Ed is seen hanging out at Mumbai schools, sitting on the floor, strumming his guitar, and crooning "Shape of You" for the students.

In the video, Ed is pumped about being in Mumbai, saying, "So I just arrived in Mumbai in India. We’re going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I heard the kids have something prepared for me as well." The genuine smiles and claps in response to the kids' performances make it a feel-good watch.

For his day out in Mumbai, Ed's rocking a laid-back look with a white tee, black shorts, and snazzy sports shoes. Fans are flooding the comments, showing love for Ed and buzzing with excitement for his big performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse later this week.

Ed Sheeran, one of the biggest names in music globally, is rolling out his + – = ÷ x Tour across Asia and Europe in 2024, and India is the grand finale of the Asian leg. The much-anticipated concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16th, 2024, will feature special guest Calum Scott. Making a comeback to Mumbai after six years since his last successful Divide Tour in 2017, Ed Sheeran will be kicking off the night with the talented Prateek Kuhad as the opening act.