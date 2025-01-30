Ed Sheeran's India Tour: ‘The Archies’ Actress Dot. To Open Singer’s Concert In Pune

Multi hyphenate talent - musician and actor Dot. is all set to open for global musician Ed Sheeran today, 30th January during his Pune concert. Recently debuted in acting with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies Dot. recently performed at Bandland 2024 where her act was loved by audiences.

The 'Shape of You' singer will go on a six city tour across the country during his Mathematics Tour. Musician and actor Dot. has been roped in to open for the global musician.

These two will be seen coming together today on 30th January during the Pune concert of the +-=÷× tour. Sharing the exciting announcement, Dot. penned on her official Instagram handle, "Tonight’s going to be awesome! So excited to open for @teddysphotos at Yash Lawns, Pune!"

Ed Sheeran’s tour will kick off in Pune today on 30th January in Yash Lawns. This will be followed by his performance in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on 2nd February. On 5th February, the British singer will fly off to Chennai for his concert at the YMCA Grounds.In addition to this, ED Sheeran will also perform in Bengaluru on 8th February at the NICE Grounds. His next stop will be Shillong's JN Stadium on 12th February. Finally, the Mathematical tour will come to an end on 15th February at the Leisure Valley Grounds.