Eddie Murphy in talks to feature in George Clinton biopic

Oscar-nominated actor Eddie Murphy might be joining the cast of the upcoming biopic based on the life of iconic musician George Clinton.

According to Variety, the upcoming project will chronicle Clinton's life and legacy, from his childhood in 1940s North Carolina to the formation of his groundbreaking bands Parliament and Funkadelic in the late 1960s.

The project will also explore Clinton and the bands' impact on the future of hip-hop and artists like Tupac Shakur, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Outkast and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Apart from playing the lead, Murphy will also serve as producer, alongside John Davis and Catherine Davis through their Davis Entertainment banner.

As per Variety, the project is currently in the pre-production stage. The filmmakers are working to secure the rights with Clinton before they set up writers.

Fondly called the Godfather of Funk, Clinton is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner. He is widely regarded as one of the most important innovators of the musical genre, along with James Brown and Sly Stone.

( With inputs from ANI )

