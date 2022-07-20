Eddie Murphy to headline comedy film 'Candy Cane Lane'

Eddie Murphy is all set to star in Candy Cane Lane, a Reginald Hudlin-directed holiday comedy for Prime Video.

Produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions, the comedy was acquired as a spec script written by Kelly Younger and inspired by Younger's childhood holiday experiences, Deadline reported.

The project will go on floors this winter in Los Angeles.

Murphy is producing alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer and president of features Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. The film reunites the team behind the 1992 hit Boomerang. It marks the seventh collaboration between Grazer and Murphy.

"The holiday season is my favorite time of year--just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist. I'm excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon," Hudlin said.

"As we know firsthand with our hit Coming 2 America, Eddie is someone who brings global audiences together, and we can't wait to make it happen again. We look forward to seeing the multi-talented Reggie Hudlin take the helm in bringing this future holiday classic to life," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said.

Candy Cane Lane will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries, as the first film under Murphy's three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor