Eddie Murphy wants to go ‘quietly’, doesn’t want a funeral

Los Angeles, July 6 Hollywood star Eddie Murphy has said that he does not wish to have a funeral and would like to go “quietly”.

Murphy shared a video, where he revealed that he doesn't want a funeral after joking that people should play the 'Beverly Hills Cop' theme music at the event to make people "smile."

He re-enacted his own acapella version of the jingle, saying that it should be played as he is being buried, reports people.com.

"That's just a joke, 'cause I'm never having a funeral," he clarified in the video.

Murphy further explained his preference: "I mean, I'm gonna die like everyone else. But (my loved ones) know...no funeral. Just let me go quietly."

The actor was promoting his latest film, 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F', the fourth instalment in the action-comedy franchise, which was released on July 3.

In the film, Murphy returns as Axel Foley, a cop who returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter's life is threatened, marking a return to the role after a decade since the third film.

Murphy quipped that he's been asked how he feels about playing "the Black James Bond" and tells whoever asks him: "I don't have to be some Black James Bond. I have Axel Foley, and he has theme music and everything."

After the success of 'Beverly Hills Cop' and its sequel, the Oscar-nominated star featured in the 1998 classic 'Coming to America'. The sequel, 'Coming 2 America', was released in 2021.

In 1996, he was seen essaying the role of Professor Sherman Klump in 'The Nutty Professor'.

Murphy was then seen in the 'Dr. Dolittle' franchise, playing the titular character, who can talk to animals. Most recently, Murphy voiced Shrek's sidekick Donkey in four 'Shrek' films.

