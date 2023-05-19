Edi Gathegi to star in Robert De Niro's limited series 'Zero Day'

Washington [US], May 19 : Hollywood actor Edi Gathegi is all set to star opposite actor Robert De Niro in the upcoming limited series 'Zero Day'.

The six-episode conspiracy thriller from creators Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Michael S Schmidt also stars Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton in pivotal roles.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Gathegi will play Carl, an intense bureaucrat.

The limited series will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

'Zero Day' asks the question, how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining? At the centre of the narrative is De Niro's Mullen, a popular but complicated figure who is yanked back from retirement to head up a commission investigating a global cyber-attack, reported Deadline.

Meanwhile, Gathegi is best known for his performance in Apple Tv+'s astronaut drama 'For All Mankind', 'Briarpatch' opposite Rosario Dawson.

Robert De Niro, on the other hand, will be next seen opposite actor Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' which is all set to hit the theatres in October this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor