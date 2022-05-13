EDM fest Sunburn 2022 to kick off in Goa from Dec 28

Mumbai, May 13 The 16th edition of the EDM festival Sunburn will be held from December 28 to December 30, 2022 in Goa. The theme for this year's music fest will be 'The Future Is Now' and will showcase a three-day live event imbibing the best of Electronic Dance Music, state-of the-art technology and high-octane entertainment at Vagator, Goa.

Sunburn Goa 2022 will feature more than 120 international and homegrown acts across 7 stages. Befitting the futuristic festival theme, the festival this year will focus on a genre that is the future of EDM supported by world class production featuring high quality acoustics, laser, SFX and pyrotechnics.

The attractions in the fest, which has been created by Percept Live, will include a sunset point, an open-air cinema, bungee jumping, zip line, ferris wheel, and several other games and engagements.

In addition, Sunburn will be partnering with many clubs Pan-India to bring the live stream of 'Sunburn Echo', that will recreate the entire Sunburn Goa 2022 experience across the country. The festival will also host multiple after-parties with leading international and Indian acts. This year there will also be an opening party on December 27 and a closing party on December 31.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn said in a statement, "We are thrilled to announce that Sunburn is back with a renewed passion and fans from world over can now safely come together and 'Live, Love, and Dance Again' in the beautiful locale of Goa. After 2 years of safety protocols and limited attendance events we look forward to ensuring that Sunburn Goa 2022 is a vibrant lively open-air experience where fans can bond and celebrate the best of music and entertainment while following all safety protocols and guidelines."

'Sunburn Home' will live stream the 3-day festival and the opening and closing parties for fans who want to enjoy the experience from the comfort of their home. ­The festival will follow all government permissions, guidelines to ensure the safety of attendees, and is subject to government permissions.

