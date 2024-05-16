"Egg salad on top of pickle...": Hailey Bieber reveals her pregnancy craving

Los Angeles [US], May 16 : Weird food combinations aren't uncommon for pregnant women and the same is true for model Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first child with singer Justin Bieber and experiencing unusual food cravings.

Taking to Instagram, Hailey shared a picture of one of her creative concoctions and conceded that it might not be up to everyone's standards by warning fans that they're "not allowed to judge!!"

The photo features her latest craving: an egg salad atop a pickle with hot sauce.

With her red manicured hand elegantly holding the snack, Hailey declared, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!" labeling it as her "biggest craving."

Hailey's pregnancy update came hours after she showed off her growing baby belly as she rocked loose-fitting jeans with a pink and sequined butterfly crop top in a series of photos she shared on her Instagram feed. She exuded a pregnancy glow as she cradled her bump in the pictures.

Earlier this month, the couple delighted fans by sharing identical posts on their Instagram accounts to announce the joyous news.

In a post on his official Instagram handle on Thursday (local time), Bieber shared beautiful pictures and a sweet video in which Hailey can be seen donning a gorgeous white-lace dress with a visible baby bump.

The pair was also seen in the pictures renewing their wedding vows, which also appears to be a pregnancy photoshoot.

As reported by People magazine, the duo tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July."They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told People magazine at that time.

On September 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends.

