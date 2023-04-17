Eid Fashion 2023: Take a cue from Bollywood celebrities to glam up your festive outfit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : Eid is around the corner and everyone is waiting to bond over sumptuous meals, meet and greet friends and relatives. The joyous festival also sees people looking their best in ethnic ensembles. From women donning elegant Anarkali suits to men unleashing their fashionable avatars in kurtas, Muslims around the world leave no stone unturned to add glam quotient to the festivities.

If you are confused about what to wear this Eid-Ul-Fitr, then you should definitely take a cue from our Bollywood celebrities. We rounded up some of the best ethnic looks worn by actors from tinsel town, check out.

1. Sonam Kapoor

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoE5ExMqv_E/?hl=en

This Anarkali suit worn by Sonam Kapoor is perfect for Eid celebrations. If black is your colour, then you should surely buy something like this suit. Sonam's suit is from the collection of designer Masaba Gupta's label House of Masaba. Don't miss to check out the chands embroidered on the suit. Sonam chose to complete her regal look with a pearl jewellery set, comprising a choker, floral earrings and a ring.

2. Sara Ali Khan

https://www.instagram.com/p/CorQETlof-E/?hl=en

Don't want to go extra with your Eid outfit? Worry not, we have got you covered. Sara Ali Khan, who loves wearing ethnic outfits, is sending out major festive vibes in this white gharara. Simple yet classy right? She paired her suit with white jutis and minimal accessories.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

https://twitter.com/shahodx/status/1470489547142270989

Remember when Kajol offers a fashion tip for men, specifically Shah Rukh Khan, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham saying, "Lucknow da kurta-Path salwar, tab lage mard warna lage bekaar?" SRK did not let go of the advice as he made a dashing entry in black sherw in 'Bano Ki Saheli' song. Men out there can recreate this evergreen look for Eid.

4. Hrithik Roshan

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqiNFZuPDkv/?hl=en

Want to go all-black this festive season? This ethnic ensemble worn by Hrithik Roshan will definitely make you look like a star on Eid. Hrithik layered the outfit with a sold jacket, which is the latest trend in men's ethnic fashion.

5. Madhuri Dixit Nene

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck2PxpMyrkj/?hl=en

Indo-western outfits can never go out of fashion. If you want to give a modern twist to an ethnic outfit, then check out this ensemble of Madhuri Dixit Nene. Madhuri looked exquisite in a gold-embellished gharara jacket that showcased intricate threadwork and adornments. The contemporary design of her sleeveless jacket and gharara pants made for a perfect fusion of traditional and modern fashion.

These Bollywood-inspired outfits will help you make a statement effortlessly on Eid.

