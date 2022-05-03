Eid Mubarak: Priyanka Chopra misses 'biryani and sevaiya back home

Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming message on her Instagram Stories on the occasion of Eid. She wrote, “Eid Mubarak everyone. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas apparently skipped this year's Met Gala 2022, as the duo welcomed their baby girl through surrogacy in January this year. Reportedly they have been busy being new parents.

While the couple announced welcoming a child in January this year, they have been tight-lipped about their little one. The couple has neither confirmed if it's a daughter nor they have spoken about the name. However, media reports suggest that their child has been named, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.' TMZ' has seen the birth certificate of the couple's child and has reported the baby girl's name. 'TMZ' also revealed her time of delivery as January 15, 8 pm (Pacific Standard Time).While Malti is an Indian name of Sanskrit origin, Marie is a Christian name. The newborn has both her parents' surnames and her names honour both her parents' heritage and culture. Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, had shared the news of the little one lighting up their hearts with her arrival, a few days after her birth, on their social media.