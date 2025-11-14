Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 24: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Film Earns 5.85 Crore In Third Week

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues to shine at the box office. In its third week, the film has added Rs 5.85 crore to its total, taking the overall collection to Rs 77.30 crore. On Day 24, Thursday, the film earned Rs 50 lakh. The third-week daily collection breakdown shows Rs 75 lakh on Friday, Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 50 lakh on Sunday, Rs 50 lakh on Monday, Rs 75 lakh on Tuesday, Rs 60 lakh on Wednesday, and Rs 50 lakh on Thursday.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surprised everyone at the box office. The film has received strong support from the audience and has become one of the successful romantic dramas of the year. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, it has already recovered its cost and earned a good profit. With continued strong performance, the film is expected to cross the Rs 85 crore mark in the coming weeks.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a determined superstar, leading to a stormy relationship filled with love, obsession, and heartbreak. The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer