Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Romantic Film Online?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is ready for its OTT debut. After a successful theatrical run, the romantic drama will start streaming on Zee5 from December 26, 2025. The film was released in theatres on October 21, 2025, and emerged as a major box office success. According to the reports, it earned around Rs 117.74 crore worldwide. The film collected nearly Rs 85.7 crore net in India and about Rs 16.5 crore overseas. Made on a budget of about Rs 25 crore, the film delivered strong return.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Apart from Rane and Bajwa, the film also features Shaad Randhawa and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. The supporting cast includes Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rajesh Khera, Shailesh Korde and Ajay Madhok. The film is produced by Anshul Garg, Dinesh Jain and Amul Vikas Mohan.

The film tells the story of Vikramaditya Bhosale, the son of a powerful politician. He falls in love with Bollywood actress Ada Randhawa. His love slowly turns into obsession and leads to dangerous consequences driven by power and revenge.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer