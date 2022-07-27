'Ek Villain Returns' cast unveils 20 feet tall 'Villain' mask in Jaipur

As the much-awaited 'Ek Villain Returns' inches closer to release, the promotions of the movie have also upped the ante. On Tuesday the cast unveiled the biggest mask in Jaipur.

Recently, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria were seen unveiling the 20 feet tall Villain Mask at the iconic Patrika Gate of Jaipur. The fans have been graced with quite a few surprises during the promotional tour of the movie and this has by far been the biggest and the boldest statement made by the creators of the Villainverse.

Actors looked stunning while promoting their films. John opted for a casual look, he wore a black t-shirt that he paired with jeans and black sports shoes. While Arjun also wore a black t-shirt with black jeans and topped with a brown leather jacket.

On the other hand, the Bollywood divas Disha and Tara aced the chic look as the 'Baaghi 2' was seen wearing a baby pink coloured dress with white shoes and kept her hair half tied whereas Tara donned a nude bralette top that she paired with a grey-white striped co-ord set and to raise the chic quotient she left her tresses open.

The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles along with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.

Directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, the movie stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Mohit Suri had earlier said in a statement, "'Ek Villain' was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride."

Meanwhile, the first song of 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Galliyan Returns' which was released on July 4 also garnered a lot of appreciation from fans, reminding everyone of the amazing original track 'Galliyan' from 'Ek Villain'.

The trailer of 'Ek Villain Returns' also got a positive response from the audience.'Ek Villain Returns' is the first collaboration between John Abraham and the director. Arjun Kapoor previously worked with Mohit on 'Half Girlfriend'. Disha Patani starred in Mohit's last directorial film, 'Malang'.

The film is slated to hit theatres on July 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

