Ekta Kapoor Participates in Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra in Mathura

Ekta Kapoor participated in the Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra in Mathura, joining thousands of devotees and spiritual leaders in a collective walk aimed at promoting unity, cultural consciousness, and the values of Sanatan Dharma. Her participation added to the growing presence of public figures supporting initiatives that celebrate India’s spiritual heritage and communal harmony. The Pad Yatra observed a large turnout created by followers, volunteers, and saints.

The Padyatra, led by Dhirendra Shastri, focused on reinforcing the principles of peace, mutual respect, and shared cultural identity. The event saw significant participation from people across age groups and backgrounds, reflecting the widespread support for the message of unity.

Kapoor attended the Padyatra along with other bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and Rajpal Yadav. The Padyatra continued through Mathura with ceremonial rituals, devotional chants, and organised segments aimed at strengthening social cohesion and awareness.