Ekta Kapoor Reacts to Kangana Ranaut Contesting Lok Sabha Election

Kangana Ranaut who recently came in spotlight when she was announced BJP canditate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. On one hand, Kangana has entered politics, while on the other hand, there are reports of the actress' show Lock Up Season 2 also coming soon. But won't Kangana host the show this time?

Ekta Kapoor's show Lockup Season 1 was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show was well liked by the audience. At the same time, preparations for the second season of the show had also started. Ekta Kapoor, who attended Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi party yesterday, has talked about the show. when Paparazzi had asked Ekta Kapoor about Kangana's entry into politics. But Ekta gave a concrete answer to this question and simply said - I hope he hosts the next season of my lockup.

Munawar Faruqui Winner of Lockup Season 1

Lockup Season 1 was streamed on OTT in 2022. Many controversial celebs were brought in the season, including Munawar Farooqui and Anjali Arora. Kangana Ranaut hosted the show in her own style. Munawar Farooqui became the winner of this season while Anjali was the runner-up of the show. As the winner, Munavvar got a shining trophy, 20 lakh cash prize and a trip.Karan Kundrra played the role of a jailer in the show. Now after this statement of Ekta, it is believed that the film maker is going to announce season 2 soon.