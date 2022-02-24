Ekta Kapoor set for Season 2 of her thriller web series 'Apharan'

Mumbai, Feb 24 Television czarina Ekta Kapoor talks about Season 2 of web series 'Apharan'. Helmed by director Santosh Singh, the 11-episode thriller features Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Saanand Verma and Snehil Dixit Mehra in prominent roles.

Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor will be making a cameo.

Ekta Kapoor talks about Season 2 of 'Apharan' and says: "This show will give the audience the edge of the seat drama they have been looking for! Everything will be double - the threat, drama, action, mystery, passion and even revenge. Close attention has been paid to the nuances of each character."

"I believe that each script has something different to offer and 'Aparhan 2' is sure to grab the eyeballs of the audience," she adds.

Commenting on playing a grey character, Arunoday Singh, says: "Season 1 of Apharan was extremely well received and lauded. To get to play Rudra Srivastava has its own set of challenges and demands of the body but it made me happy to be portraying such a complex character."

'Apharan 1' ended on a cliffhanger, with a cop, Rudra (Arunoday Singh) fighting against all odds, exploring the psyche of criminal minds and discovering the truth.

The second season will see the cop back once again for yet another narrative of a kidnapping set against the backdrop of India and Serbia. The story is written by Siddharth Sengupta, Umesh Padalkar and Anahata Menon. Teaser of the series is out and it will be streaming on Voot Select.

