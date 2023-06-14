Ekta Kapoor sparks controversy for mocking 'Goddess Lakshmi'

Alt Balaji's poster of Gandii Baat Season 6 has become the eye of the storm. Netizens are demanding to ban the web series after they felt that the poster is mocking Goddess Lakshmi. There are many controversial and delicate subjects being covered on the platform, and OTT series appear to be pushing the limits of storylines and themes. A prime example of this is the television program Gandii Baat, which explores sensuality in rural India. However, the series, which is available on ALT Balaji, is facing criticism for its divisive poster.

Twitter users have raised concerns about the thumbnail for the show's sixth season, which depicts a woman dressed in vibrant Indian attire striking a shush pose, with a lotus positioned near her waist and two peacocks on either side. Some netizens have pointed out the striking resemblance to Goddess Lakshmi, who is traditionally depicted seated on a lotus.The poster's striking resemblance to the revered deity has sparked a backlash, with a section of netizens accusing the show's creators of mocking and disrespecting Goddess Lakshmi through the imagery used.