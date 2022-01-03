Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, urges her close contacts to get tested

Producer-Director and Balaji films head honcho, Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. She released an official statement on social media and updated everyone about the same. In her post, she said that despite taking the precautions, she has tested positive. She also requested everyone to take the test who came in contact with her recently. Her post read, "Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves." On the work front, Ekta Kapoor's Naagin is back with its sixth season. Last year, in an episode of Bigg Boss 15, the producer had dropped a major hint about Naagin 6 returning on TV screens.

Earlier today, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal tested positive for the deadly virus. John took to social media and released an official statement. His post read, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and experience mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."