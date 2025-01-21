Ekta remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput: Happy birthday, wherever you are

Mumbai, Jan 21 On his 39th birth anniversary on Tuesday, TV Czarina remembered late star Sushant Singh Rajput and paid a tribute to him by sharing some moments from his popular show “Pavitra Rishta”.

Ekta took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring Sushant and actress Ankita Lokhande. It had several moments from their show, which aired from 2009 to October 2014. It was an adaptation of Tamil television series Thirumathi Selvam.

“Nostalgia emotions n memories come in waves and maybe today is one such day…… happy birthday, where ever you are shine, smile, remember you r loved!” Ekta wrote as the caption.

The show revolved around Sushant’s character Manav, who was a garage owner. He is smitten by Archana, a homely and hardworking girl belonging to a middle-class family. After Archana marries Manav, their happiness gets dampened by the crises in his family.

Sushant stepped into the world of acting with the show “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil”. He made his big screen debut with “Kai Po Che!”. He was then seen in a slew of commercial cinema such as Shuddh Desi Romance, “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Kedarnath” and “Chhichhore”.

Rajput began his acting career after dropping out of his engineering course at the Delhi College of Engineering and entering the theatre industry in Mumbai. After Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Sushant starred in Pavitra Rishta.

He died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, in June 2020, aged 34. Several controversies surrounded his death. The Narcotics Control Bureau claimed Rajput had been using various people to obtain drugs since 2018 and filed abetment charges against them.

His last film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously in 2020 on the streaming platform Hotstar. It was a coming-of-age tragedy romance film directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film was Based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars.

