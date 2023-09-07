Ektaa Kapoor feels nostalgic as ‘Laila Majnu’ clocks 7 years on Krishna Janmashtami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : 'Laila Majnu,' produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali, completed 7 years of its release.

Ektaa on took a stroll down memory lane to mark the seventh anniversary of her film on Thrusday.

She posted a video of poet Priya Malik, who can be seen explaining seven stages of ‘Sufi Ishq’.

Alon with the video she wrote, “There is no heart bigger than a heart that has loved !!! 7 sept a day when Laila Manju released !!! Wat better. Manifestation n irony that after five years it falls on d day of the birth of the GOD of LOVE SHREE KRISHNA ! 7 th sept willl always b a day for /about /0to /love for me JANMASHTAMI KI SHUBHKAMNAYE!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Laila Majnu stars Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles and is directed by Sajid Ali is the presenter.

The story revolves around Qais and Laila, two Kashmiri loves, who are unable to reconcile because of the hostility from their families. But destiny steps in, and Laila marries another man as Qais travels to London.

The movie didn’t so much of positive response from the audience but he soundtrack of the movie was a massive hit and got few awards also.

The background music was created by Hitesh Sonik. Mohammad Muneem, Mehmood Gaami, and Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics.

The songs were composed by Niladri Kumar, Joi Barua, and Alif. Niladri Kumar won upcoming Music Composer of The Year at Mirchi Music Awards in 2019 and in the same year he also won Rd Burman Award For Upcoming Talent in Film Music at 64th Filmfare Awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor