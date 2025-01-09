Electronic Music Icon Keinemusik's &ME To Make Electrifying India Debut

Mumbai, Jan 9 Spacebound has joined forces with Team Innovation for the much-anticipated India debut of &ME. The globally acclaimed DJ and producer from the iconic Berlin-based collective, "Keinemusik" will be seen performing in the country during a two-city tour

&ME will perform at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on March 22nd, followed by his Bengaluru performance on March 23rd in Nice Grounds. Those who are interested in attending the performances can

book their tickets on January 9th, this year at 5 PM IST. The tickets will only be available on BookMyShow, with prices starting at Rs. 1,500/-.

"Keinemusik" is celebrated among music lovers for its distinctive blend of percussive tribal influences, rich melodies, and an unparalleled sense of musical creativity. They have managed to carve a niche for themselves in the global electronic music scene with chart-topping tracks, and cutting-edge DJ sets. Their tracks such as "Move" have become fan favorites worldwide. The crew of "Keinemusik" includes Adam Port, Rampa, &ME, and Reznik. Meanwhile, Monja Gentschow acts as the visionary behind their branding and cover art.

&ME's forthcoming India tour is touted to be one of the most coveted live electronic acts in the country. He is known for his blockbuster hits like "The Rapture Pt.II’" and "Fairchild’".

Spacebound CEO, Karan Singh was quoted saying as, “Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional music experiences to Indian audiences and &ME India Tour 2025 is a testament to that vision. The Keinemusik collective’s genre-defying artistry and global influence make them the perfect act to bring Indian fans together and embrace the magic they bring to every stage.”

Additionally, Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder of Team Innovation revealed “We're thrilled to bring Keinemusik's &ME to India! His trailblazing artistic repertoire and global appeal perfectly align with the evolving tastes of the Indian concertgoers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering world-class experiences that not only enrich the Indian music scene but also demonstrate the power of electronic music to transcend cultural boundaries and unite people through shared passion."

