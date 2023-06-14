'Elio' teaser: Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett join voice cast

Los Angeles [US], June 14 : Disney on Wednesday unveiled a teaser trailer from Pixar's 28th feature, 'Elio' and interestingly, Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett have joined the voice cast of the intergalactic tale.

The film is scheduled to release on March 1, 2024, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

https://twitter.com/Pixar/status/1668649434983583749

The original story follows Elio (Yonas Kibreab), an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the "Communiverse," an interplanetary organization with representatives from numerous galaxies.

Mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador to the rest of the universe, Elio must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, survive a series of trials and discover who he is truly meant to be.

America Ferrera voices Elio's mom, and Jamil and Garrett voice a pair of Ambassadors whom Elio meets on his journey.

Adrian Molina (screenwriter and co-director of Coco) has directed it. The film is produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco).

