Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi renew wedding vows with Kris Jenner's help

Former Television host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi renewed their wedding vows after more than 14 years of marriage.

Ellen took to social media on Thursday to share videos from their surprise ceremony, which American media personality Kris Jenner officiated. Singer Brandi Carlile had also performed at the occasion, reported Page Six.

Taking to Twitter, Ellen captioned the video, "Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday."

https://twitter.com/EllenDeGeneres/status/1621176869335797761

In the clip, Rossi walked through a crowd of people wearing the same white halter-top gown she wore when she first wed DeGeneres in 2008. As she found her way to the "Finding Dory" star, who sported a blue jacket, khaki slacks and blue sneakers, she handed her a bouquet of white roses, reported Page Six.

"Welcome to Portia's birthday party and to the newest homes of one of my favourite couples," Jenner, 67, said, as the couple stood before her, looking happy as ever.

"Best day ever!!! what an honour to be there for two of my BFFs who I adore and who love each other so much!" Jenner commented.

Singer John Legend showered love emojis on Ellen's post.

DeGeneres and de Rossi tied the knot in August 2008 in Los Angeles. At the time, an insider told Page Six that the couple only had 20 wedding guests at the intimate ceremony.

( With inputs from ANI )

