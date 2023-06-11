Ellen Pompeo says she's no 'stamina' to binge on 'Grey's Anatomy' with daughter

By IANS | Published: June 11, 2023 02:33 PM 2023-06-11T14:33:03+5:30 2023-06-11T14:50:09+5:30

Los Angeles, June 11 'Grey's Anatomy' actress Ellen Pompeo is having a hard time getting through all 19 ...

Ellen Pompeo says she's no 'stamina' to binge on 'Grey's Anatomy' with daughter | Ellen Pompeo says she's no 'stamina' to binge on 'Grey's Anatomy' with daughter

Ellen Pompeo says she's no 'stamina' to binge on 'Grey's Anatomy' with daughter

Next

Los Angeles, June 11 'Grey's Anatomy' actress Ellen Pompeo is having a hard time getting through all 19 seasons of her show, reports People magazine.

The actress recently chatted with her 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star Katherine Heigl about their respective experiences on the show and shared whether either of their kids have watched the series, in a Variety article.

"Everyone in her class in sixth grade had (watched the show)," Pompeo said of daughter Stella, 12, "which I thought was a bit crazy, knowing what's in the first seasons. She was like, 'Mom, I'm the only one who hasn't seen it.'"

She further mentioned, quoted by People: "So, I said OK. In the summer, she started watching it. And at first, I was like, 'Oh, this is so amazing, and we're going to watch it together.' Then it was episode after episode after episode, and I was like, 'I don't have the stamina for this."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Ellen Pompeo Variety Peacock presents at-home variety show Katherine heigl Variety after-show Variety's awards circuit Variety power of young hollywood Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Variety Chowk Variety's power of women Variety Magazine