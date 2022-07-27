Elli AvrRam drops the teaser of her short film, 'Perspective'

Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam is much spoken about due to many interesting projects in her pipeline. The 'Malang: Unleash the Madness' actor recently treated her fans with the teaser of her upcoming short film, 'Perspective' on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Elli AvrRam shared a video along with a caption. She wrote, "Stay tuned - PERSPECTIVE. Dropping on 29th July! Directed by @mohitisraney. Produced by @bazshahk.Starring @priyanshupainyuli @karnakarma @zacharycoffinpage @varunadvani @siddesh.prabhu."

In the teaser, Elli is seen portraying a beautiful young woman with a smile and dimples to die for. Cut to, a change in the scenario where she portrays a badass woman who is skilled in the field of swordsmanship!

This teaser surely fits the word and she has teased us all into wanting to know more!

Through her post, the 'Mickey Virus' actor also announced that the short film will be released as a treat for all her fans on her birthday, 29th July.

Unversed, Elli made her debut in Bollywood with Saurabh Varma's directorial Mickey Virus' alongside TV host Manish Paul. Elli played a love interest of Manish in the movie. The film was shot in Delhi and was released in 2013. Paul also made the debut with this movie.

Elli was last seen in the thriller-romance drama 'Koi Jaane Na' along with Aamir Khan. The film's peppy party number 'Har Funn Maula' took the limelight due to the sizzling on-screen chemistry of Aamir with Elli.

The cabaret track featured Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam for a special appearance in the movie, which also marked the directorial debut of Khan's close friend Amin Hajee.

Her upcoming short film which to release on July 29.

