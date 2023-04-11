Ellie Goulding describes the making of her new album 'Higher Than Heaven'

Mumbai, April 11 British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who is known for chartbusters such as 'Love Me Like You Do and ‘I Need Your Love, has shared the details of her fifth studio album ‘Higher Than Heaven.

The album is packed with infectious hits that see Ellie's signature vocals take centre stage while the production is pop music at its finest with stomping basslines, synths and euphoric melodies.

Speaking about the new album, Ellie said, "There was definitely a darkness about [the past two years] that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently. I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama."

She added, "So that's how this album came together. ('Higher Than Heaven' is) about being passionately in love. But it's a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there's the potential for a crash."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor